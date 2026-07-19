Four killed, several missing as flash floods and landslides hit J&K’s Poonch

JAMMU: At least four people, including three women, were killed and several others went missing after heavy rainfall triggered landslides and flash floods in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district early on Sunday, officials said.

The worst impact was reported from Surankote tehsil, where rescue teams have been deployed to reach stranded residents, clear affected areas and provide immediate relief to those hit by the heavy rains, officials said.

A 28-year-old woman, Nazia Kousar, died after her house collapsed in Noonabandi village. Her husband, Mohd Hafiz, and their three children, aged between two and six years, were rescued with injuries and shifted to hospital, officials said.