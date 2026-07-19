Four killed, several missing as flash floods and landslides hit J&K’s Poonch

JAMMU: At least four people, including three women, were killed and several others went missing after heavy rainfall triggered landslides and flash floods in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district early on Sunday, officials said.
The worst impact was reported from Surankote tehsil, where rescue teams have been deployed to reach stranded residents, clear affected areas and provide immediate relief to those hit by the heavy rains, officials said.
A 28-year-old woman, Nazia Kousar, died after her house collapsed in Noonabandi village. Her husband, Mohd Hafiz, and their three children, aged between two and six years, were rescued with injuries and shifted to hospital, officials said.
In Lower Murrah, a landslide struck another house, leaving its owner Mohd Latief and five other family members missing. Search and rescue operations were underway, officials added.
A minor girl, identified as Iram, drowned in a stream at Marhote, while the body of an unidentified woman was recovered from a stream near Dhundak Lathoong bridge, officials said.
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday reviewed the situation in rain and flash flood-affected areas of Poonch and Rajouri, directing officials to ensure swift relief and assistance for affected families.
Sinha said he had spoken to senior officials and assessed the situation in both districts affected by the heavy rains and flooding.
In Rajouri, rescue teams from the civil administration, police, Army, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and local volunteers are engaged in relief operations. Officials have moved affected families to safety, while all departments remain on high alert to carry out immediate relief and restoration work.
"I urge residents to remain calm and follow official updates," the Lieutenant Governor said in a post on X.
Expressing grief over the loss of lives, Sinha offered his condolences to the bereaved families affected by the incidents in Rajouri and Poonch’s Haveli and Surankote areas.
He said the heavy rains had also damaged several homes across both districts and directed officials to provide immediate assistance to all affected families. He added that emergency teams had been kept fully prepared to respond to any further developments.
(With inputs from PTI)