Himachal on high alert as IMD issues warning for heavy rainfall

CHANDIGARH: The Himachal Pradesh government has placed all departments on high alert after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red warning forecasting very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in parts of the state on Monday and Tuesday.

The IMD has issued a red warning for Chamba, Kangra, Mandi and Sirmaur districts on Monday, and for Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi and Sirmaur districts on Tuesday.

Chief Secretary Kamlesh Kumar Pant has directed all deputy commissioners to activate district emergency operation centres round the clock, identify areas vulnerable to landslides, flash floods and cloudbursts, and take preventive measures.

Deputy commissioners have been asked to keep Quick Response Teams (QRTs), SDRF, NDRF, Home Guards, fire services, police and ambulances on standby. Contingency plans are being reviewed to ensure the availability of food, drinking water, medicines and other essential supplies.

The government has also advised people to avoid unnecessary travel, stay away from rivers, streams, nallahs and landslide-prone areas, avoid crossing flooded roads and overflowing bridges, and follow official advisories. People have been asked to contact the state emergency helpline (1070) or district emergency helpline (1077) in case of emergencies.