Himachal on high alert as IMD issues warning for heavy rainfall

CHANDIGARH: The Himachal Pradesh government has placed all departments on high alert after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red warning forecasting very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in parts of the state on Monday and Tuesday.
The IMD has issued a red warning for Chamba, Kangra, Mandi and Sirmaur districts on Monday, and for Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi and Sirmaur districts on Tuesday.
Chief Secretary Kamlesh Kumar Pant has directed all deputy commissioners to activate district emergency operation centres round the clock, identify areas vulnerable to landslides, flash floods and cloudbursts, and take preventive measures.
Deputy commissioners have been asked to keep Quick Response Teams (QRTs), SDRF, NDRF, Home Guards, fire services, police and ambulances on standby. Contingency plans are being reviewed to ensure the availability of food, drinking water, medicines and other essential supplies.
The government has also advised people to avoid unnecessary travel, stay away from rivers, streams, nallahs and landslide-prone areas, avoid crossing flooded roads and overflowing bridges, and follow official advisories. People have been asked to contact the state emergency helpline (1070) or district emergency helpline (1077) in case of emergencies.
Meanwhile, a flash flood triggered by heavy rain blocked the Sangla-Chitkul road in Kinnaur district after a swollen nullah brought boulders and debris onto the road on Saturday night. The incident caused minor damage to an Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) camp at Mastrang, about five kilometres from Chitkul, and led to soil erosion along the ravine. No casualties have been reported.
According to district disaster management authorities, the overflowing nullah blocked the road at Mastrang, cutting off road connectivity to Chitkul. An official at the District Emergency Operation Centre in Kinnaur said there was no major property damage. ITBP personnel evacuated the camp after noticing the rising water level, while the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) began clearing the debris.
Since Saturday evening, Dharamshala has recorded 82.2 mm of rainfall, followed by Kangra (57.9 mm), Paonta Sahib (33 mm), Palampur (27.1 mm), Bhattiyat (22.2 mm) and Jot (20 mm).
According to the IMD, very heavy rainfall refers to 115.6 mm to 204.5 mm of rain in 24 hours, while extremely heavy rainfall is more than 204.5 mm.
The state had witnessed widespread destruction during the red alert issued in July and August 2023, when heavy monsoon rains claimed more than 550 lives.