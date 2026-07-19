Himalaya NITI Abhiyan urges Himachal government to halt sale of highly hazardous pesticides

CHANDIGARH: Citing growing concerns over public health, farmer safety and environmental protection, the NGO Himalaya NITI Abhiyan has submitted a memorandum to Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, urging the state government to take immediate action against the sale and use of highly hazardous pesticides (HHPs), particularly paraquat dichloride.

The appeal comes after the Union Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, on July 10, issued a draft gazette notification proposing a complete ban on the import, manufacture, sale, transportation, distribution and use of paraquat dichloride due to its extreme acute toxicity and frequent fatal poisoning cases.

The proposed ban marks a significant move against one of the country's most controversial herbicides, years after doctors, researchers and lawmakers warned that paraquat had become one of India's deadliest agricultural chemicals.

The organisation described the draft notification as a historic opportunity for Himachal Pradesh to emerge as a national leader in promoting safe and sustainable agriculture.

In a letter to the Chief Minister, Guman Singh, coordinator of Himalaya NITI Abhiyan and a resident of Khundan village in Kullu district, welcomed the recent clarification by the Directorate of Horticulture that highly toxic chemicals are not recommended under the state's Apple Spray Schedule.

However, he pointed out that a critical loophole remains.

"While we deeply appreciate the recent clarification by the Directorate of Horticulture that highly toxic chemicals are not recommended in the state's Apple Spray Schedule, a critical loophole remains. Paraquat and other highly hazardous pesticides are still being sold by pesticide dealers across the state," the letter said.

It noted that since the Centre's draft notification allows a 30-day window for public comments, the state government should invoke Section 27 of the Insecticides Act, 1968, to immediately suspend the retail sale and distribution of paraquat dichloride in Himachal Pradesh for an initial period of 60 days.