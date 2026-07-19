Manipur, Meghalaya declare holiday for schools, colleges for FIFA World Cup final

GUWAHATI: Football-crazy Manipur and Meghalaya have declared Monday (July 20, 2026) a holiday for all educational institutions in the two states.

The objective is to allow students to watch the FIFA World Cup final between Spain and Argentina past Sunday midnight without having to attend classes a few hours later on Monday.

Ningthoujam Geoffrey, Commissioner-cum-Secretary to the Government of Manipur (School Education, Higher & Technical Education, Adult Education and SCERT), said in an order that the decision was taken to enable students in the state to enjoy the FIFA World Cup final.

"The Governor of Manipur is pleased to declare the closure of all schools affiliated to the Board of Secondary Education, the Council of Higher Secondary Education, the Central Board of Secondary Education or otherwise; colleges and higher education institutions, including universities; falling under government, aided or unaided sectors, on Monday," the order read.

Manipur has produced many of India's star footballers, including Renedy Singh, Jeakson Singh, Dheeraj Singh, Amarjit Singh, Ngangom Bala Devi, Elangbam Panthoi Chanu, Grace Dangmei and Sweety Devi.