NGT pulls up Himachal over waste management, issues 32 directives

CHANDIGARH: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has expressed serious concern over shortcomings in Himachal Pradesh's solid and liquid waste management systems and directed the state government to take time-bound measures to address untreated sewage, poor sewer connectivity and unscientific waste disposal across urban and rural areas.

Recognising Himachal Pradesh as one of India's most ecologically sensitive Himalayan states and the source of major rivers such as the Yamuna, Sutlej, Beas and Ravi, the tribunal issued 32 comprehensive directions to ensure sustainable compliance with environmental laws.

The NGT also noted the existence of 295 identified waste dumping hotspots across the state, including 28 in Shimla.

The bench, headed by Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava and Expert Members Dr A. Senthil Vel and Dr Afroz Ahmad, issued the directions on May 25 while reviewing the sixth six-monthly compliance report on the implementation of waste management rules submitted by former chief secretary Sanjay Gupta on May 15.

A detailed 24-page order was released on Saturday.

The bench observed that the state continues to face significant deficiencies in scientific waste management and sewage treatment, posing serious risks to public health and the fragile Himalayan ecosystem.

It noted that the discharge of untreated sewage poses a serious environmental threat with potentially irreversible consequences.

"Environmental compliance cannot be measured merely by the construction of infrastructure. Success must be judged by whether every household is connected to a sewer network, whether rivers receive clean water instead of untreated sewage, and whether waste is scientifically managed throughout the state," the tribunal observed.

The bench also expressed concern over rural waste management, observing that nearly 44.67 per cent of the solid waste generated in rural areas remains unprocessed, raising concerns over open dumping in environmentally sensitive regions.

It noted that more than 30 urban local bodies (ULBs), including Bilaspur, Nahan and Banikhet, have reported no household sewer connections despite having sewerage infrastructure.