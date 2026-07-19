NTA warns of legal action over fake AI-generated OMR sheets in NEET-UG result complaints

NEW DELHI: Even as some of the 11.2 lakh candidates who qualified for the NEET-UG retest took to social media claiming discrepancies in the final marks declared on Thursday (July 16), the National Testing Agency (NTA) has said that most of them are producing fake or Artificial Intelligence (AI)-generated answer sheets (Optical Mark Reader or OMR sheets) as proof.

The agency has repeatedly stressed that it would take legal action against candidates indulging in such malpractices. A couple of candidates have also threatened to move court in support of their claims.

In a high-profile case following the NEET 2024 examination, candidate Ayushi Patel had approached the Allahabad High Court after her result was declared. The court later dismissed her case, stating that she had forged the documents submitted.

A government source said, "Similar cases were filed against the NTA last year too (2025), which were later dismissed on similar grounds." The source added that the incorrect serial numbers on the OMR sheets clearly indicated they had been generated using AI.

Among the candidates who have taken to social media over the past two days is Arya Singh, the daughter of an ex-serviceman and a NEET aspirant from Kanpur.

In a video released by her, she claimed that her score was initially shown as 540 marks on Thursday night.

"I opened the portal thrice at night and the score of 540 stood. When we opened it later, it came as 167 marks. We have mailed the NTA and the Education Minister. We want justice," she said.

Her family plans to approach the court if the NTA does not resolve the issue.

In statements issued on two consecutive days, the NTA said: "In the wake of many OMR sheets submitted for scrutiny turning out to be fake/AI generated, students and parents are advised to submit only original OMRs for scrutiny. Any fake / AI generated OMR may invite legal action against the complainant."