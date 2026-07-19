NTA warns of legal action over fake AI-generated OMR sheets in NEET-UG result complaints

NEW DELHI: Even as some of the 11.2 lakh candidates who qualified for the NEET-UG retest took to social media claiming discrepancies in the final marks declared on Thursday (July 16), the National Testing Agency (NTA) has said that most of them are producing fake or Artificial Intelligence (AI)-generated answer sheets (Optical Mark Reader or OMR sheets) as proof.
The agency has repeatedly stressed that it would take legal action against candidates indulging in such malpractices. A couple of candidates have also threatened to move court in support of their claims.
In a high-profile case following the NEET 2024 examination, candidate Ayushi Patel had approached the Allahabad High Court after her result was declared. The court later dismissed her case, stating that she had forged the documents submitted.
A government source said, "Similar cases were filed against the NTA last year too (2025), which were later dismissed on similar grounds." The source added that the incorrect serial numbers on the OMR sheets clearly indicated they had been generated using AI.
Among the candidates who have taken to social media over the past two days is Arya Singh, the daughter of an ex-serviceman and a NEET aspirant from Kanpur.
In a video released by her, she claimed that her score was initially shown as 540 marks on Thursday night.
"I opened the portal thrice at night and the score of 540 stood. When we opened it later, it came as 167 marks. We have mailed the NTA and the Education Minister. We want justice," she said.
Her family plans to approach the court if the NTA does not resolve the issue.
In statements issued on two consecutive days, the NTA said: "In the wake of many OMR sheets submitted for scrutiny turning out to be fake/AI generated, students and parents are advised to submit only original OMRs for scrutiny. Any fake / AI generated OMR may invite legal action against the complainant."
The agency said it was closely monitoring and scrutinising every complaint.
As an example to explain its position on fake documents, NTA sources pointed to a video that went viral on Sunday in which the father of a student, Avnish Shrivastava, claimed that the OMR sheet uploaded for his son belonged to one Ajit Singh. The official Congress handle also shared the video on X, alleging, "Scam in the Re-NEET after the NEET paper leak!"
The NTA clarified that no candidate named Ajit Singh, cited as the son of Lakhan Singh and Reena Singh, had even registered for NEET UG 2026.
"The spelling mistakes in the instructions at the top of the sheet, the wrong serial number, the field labels -- many are not correct in the OMR sheet circulated on social media," the sources said.
On Saturday, a parent from Gujarat posted an OMR answer sheet on X, writing: "My son's OMR. From this, he got 472 marks and after getting results, it shows 452. How did this happen? Please explain @NTA_Exams."
Another parent, Dr Rajesh Kumar Singh, also posted on X, addressing the NTA, "My son's NEET OMR sheet shows that he has scored 660, but when the result came yesterday, it was 116. How come? I have all the proof, please help me."