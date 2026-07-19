Pakistan terror groups using fake vocational courses to recruit women: Intel

NEW DELHI: Pakistan-based terror outfits have launched covert training programmes to recruit women for specialised support roles, using vocational and life-skills courses as a cover, according to the latest assessment by the intelligence agencies, sources said on Sunday.

"The assessment, based on months of intelligence inputs, indicates that the groups are expanding their recruitment strategy by identifying women for roles ranging from logistics and technology support to drone operations, intelligence gathering and honey-trap missions," they said.

They added that the training is reportedly being conducted at Locations including the Lashkar-e-Taiba base in Bahawalpur and Faisalabad, alongside several other long-established terror hubs in Pakistan.

A source in the intelligence agencies said, “The programmes are designed to appear as short-term vocational or personal development courses lasting between two and four weeks, while their actual objective is to identify, groom and induct women into terror support networks. The courses are organised in structured batches, with selected madrasas, particularly those frequented by women from families linked to the organisations, being used to facilitate parts of the training process.”

The agencies believe that the initiative marks a significant change in the recruitment strategy of Pakistan-based terror groups, particularly in the aftermath of Operation Sindoor.

The sources said the new model focuses on identifying the “right women” for specific operational responsibilities instead of relying solely on traditional recruitment channels.