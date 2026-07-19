Punjab ranks 22nd overall in NITI Aayog's Investment Friendliness Index 2026

CHANDIGARH: The NITI Aayog's Investment Friendliness Index 2026 has ranked Punjab 22nd overall and 14th among large states. The state scored 44.7. Haryana ranked 15th overall, Chandigarh 16th and Himachal Pradesh 17th.

According to the report, Punjab's strengths include its rail infrastructure and institutional environment. However, it said the state has scope to improve its financial health due to high outstanding liabilities.

“Punjab’s high score in institutional environment can be attributed to its low cybercrime rate of 4 per cent, which is lower than the category average, controlled economic crime rate at ~5 per cent, again lower than its category average, and favourable perception scores in the grievance redressal mechanism (highest among large states),” the report said.

The report said Punjab needs to improve road quality, ensure more reliable power supply, make land allotment procedures more transparent and strengthen disaster management systems.

“The land allotment processes offer room for additional transparency and procedural clarity. More streamlined and clearly communicated steps in land allocation would help businesses plan projects with greater predictability and reduce administrative uncertainty. The disaster management systems can be strengthened by adopting more advanced technologies and quicker response mechanisms. Enhancing preparedness, real-time monitoring and response capabilities would boost overall resilience and create a more secure operating environment for industries,” it said.

The report noted that Punjab has a strong railway network, a transparent industrial policy and an efficient single-window clearance system.

“The single-window system is efficient, offering timely clearances and a smoother approval experience. The portal is streamlined and responsive, and the NOC process functions effectively. This reduces administrative delays and enhances ease of doing business for both new and expanding enterprises,” it added.

“The regulatory processes such as environmental clearances, construction permits and commercial contract approvals operate smoothly, supported by transparent labour laws. The predictability and clarity across these processes contribute to faster project implementation and create a more conducive operating environment for businesses,” it further said.