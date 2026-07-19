Railway ministry appoints Rahul Himalian as IRCTC CMD

NEW DELHI: Following the resignation of Sanjay Kumar Jain as Chairman & Managing Director (CMD) of Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Ltd. (IRCTC), the Ministry of Railways has entrusted Rahul Himalian with the additional charge of the post of CMD, IRCTC. Himalian is currently serving as Director (Tourism & Marketing) at IRCTC.

Himalian is a senior and distinguished officer of the Indian Railway Traffic Service (IRTS) from the 1999 examination batch. He has over 26 years of experience in Indian Railways and IRCTC. Known as an officer committed to ensuring the best services for customers, Himalian is credited with several successful initiatives in IRCTC across various roles and responsibilities.

According to an official statement issued here on Sunday, Himalian has been serving as a whole-time functional director on the Board of IRCTC, a Schedule ‘A’ Navratna Central Public Sector Enterprise under the Ministry of Railways, since 16 February 2024.

In his role as Director (Tourism & Marketing), he has been providing leadership to key departments, including Tourism, Information Technology, Human Resource Development, Infrastructure, Administration and Rajbhasha.

He was graduated in Electrical Engineering with a Gold Medal from NIT Hamirpur and completed his post-graduation in Engineering from IIT Delhi, securing a perfect CGPA of 10.00. He was also awarded the prestigious President's Gold Medal for being the Best All-Round Student.

With the assumption of the additional charge of Chairman & Managing Director on July 20, Rahul Himalian will lead the overall operations and strategic direction of IRCTC while continuing to discharge his responsibilities as Director (Tourism & Marketing).