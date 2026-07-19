Stricter safety measures announced for Manimahesh Yatra after 2025 disaster

CHANDIGARH: For the first time, the rules for devotees undertaking the Manimahesh Yatra, one of North India's most revered Himalayan pilgrimages dedicated to Lord Shiva, have been made stricter than last year to prevent a repeat of the 2025 crisis.

The pilgrimage, which involves an arduous trek at an altitude of around 4,000 metres in Himachal Pradesh, will begin on August 25.

Keeping in mind the safety of pilgrims, environmental protection and crowd management, the administration has introduced mandatory online registration on the lines of the Amarnath Yatra, daily pilgrim quotas, drone surveillance and closure of the traditional parikrama trek via Kugti village.

According to the Chamba district administration, the safety of devotees will be the top priority during the pilgrimage.

Online registration and slot booking will open from August 1 through the official portal.

For the first time, the pilgrimage will be regulated through an e-pass system similar to that used for the Amarnath Yatra.

Initially, around 5,000 pilgrims will be allowed each day. The daily quota may be increased during Krishna Janmashtami and Radhashtami depending on weather conditions, security arrangements and the carrying capacity of the route.

Every year, a large number of devotees visit the shrine, and the number of pilgrims has been increasing steadily in recent years. As a result, environmental pressure and the risk of accidents have also grown.

Several additional measures have been introduced this year in accordance with National Green Tribunal (NGT) guidelines to protect the natural environment and ensure the safety of devotees.

Comprehensive security arrangements will also be in place throughout the pilgrimage.

Deputy Commissioner of Chamba Mukesh Repaswal said mandatory registration and slot booking had been introduced to regulate pilgrim movement, prevent overcrowding and enable the administration to respond swiftly during emergencies.

"This system will help ensure a safe, smooth and well-managed pilgrimage. Every effort is being made to strengthen safety, improve crowd management and protect the fragile Himalayan environment," he said.