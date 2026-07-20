'Angen' wins National Award, bringing Santhali cinema into the national spotlight

RANCHI: For the first time in Jharkhand's history, a Santhali film has won a National Film Award. Angen, a poignant short film celebrating the folk tales narrated by grandparents, the fragrance of village soil and the importance of staying connected to one's roots, has brought national recognition to Jharkhand. Its director, Ravi Raj Murmu, won the 72nd National Film Award for Best Debut Film of a Director in the Non-Feature category.
The recognition marks a historic milestone for Santhali cinema, with Angen becoming the first film in the language to receive a National Film Award, bringing national acclaim to Jharkhand's rich indigenous storytelling tradition.
Running for 12 minutes and 10 seconds, Angen is a Santhali short film inspired by a mystical folktale. The story revolves around a goddess who falls in love with an ordinary young shepherd after being captivated by his innocence. Using her divine powers, she takes him to the celestial realm.
As time passes, the shepherd is overcome by memories of his true identity and the village he once called home. Determined to return, he embarks on a journey back to Earth, only to discover that his beloved village has vanished. Caught between the divine and human worlds, he is left wandering in search of belonging, confronting questions about his identity, roots and very existence.
Through this poignant narrative, the film explores themes of cultural identity, displacement, memory and the enduring bond between people and their homeland.
Director Ravi Raj Murmu said the film seeks to reflect the social changes unfolding in contemporary society, particularly the growing migration of young people from villages to metropolitan cities in search of better education, employment and opportunities. This migration, he said, often distances them from their language, culture, traditions and social identity, a concern that forms the core of Angen.
According to Murmu, the film conveys the message that while embracing modernity is important, remaining connected to one's roots is equally essential.
"Only when the younger generation stays connected to its land, language and cultural heritage can its identity be preserved," Murmu said.
Describing the National Film Award as a moment of pride beyond personal recognition, Murmu said the honour belongs to the Santhali language, Jharkhand's rich folk culture and the countless folk tales passed down through generations, keeping the community's traditions and identity alive.
Chief Minister Hemant Soren congratulated Ravi Raj Murmu on the prestigious honour, describing the achievement as a moment of pride not only for the filmmaker but also for the people of Jharkhand and the entire Santhali-speaking community. In his congratulatory message, the Chief Minister said the National Film Award marked a significant milestone in Murmu's career while highlighting the growing recognition of Santhali cinema at the national level.
Soren noted that the film had successfully brought the richness of Santhali traditions, language and storytelling to a wider audience, earning appreciation on one of India's most respected cinematic platforms.