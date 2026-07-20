'Angen' wins National Award, bringing Santhali cinema into the national spotlight

RANCHI: For the first time in Jharkhand's history, a Santhali film has won a National Film Award. Angen, a poignant short film celebrating the folk tales narrated by grandparents, the fragrance of village soil and the importance of staying connected to one's roots, has brought national recognition to Jharkhand. Its director, Ravi Raj Murmu, won the 72nd National Film Award for Best Debut Film of a Director in the Non-Feature category.

The recognition marks a historic milestone for Santhali cinema, with Angen becoming the first film in the language to receive a National Film Award, bringing national acclaim to Jharkhand's rich indigenous storytelling tradition.

Running for 12 minutes and 10 seconds, Angen is a Santhali short film inspired by a mystical folktale. The story revolves around a goddess who falls in love with an ordinary young shepherd after being captivated by his innocence. Using her divine powers, she takes him to the celestial realm.

As time passes, the shepherd is overcome by memories of his true identity and the village he once called home. Determined to return, he embarks on a journey back to Earth, only to discover that his beloved village has vanished. Caught between the divine and human worlds, he is left wandering in search of belonging, confronting questions about his identity, roots and very existence.