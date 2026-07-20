Assam floods hit rail services; several trains suspended

GUWAHATI: Following the floods in Assam, Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has cancelled, short-terminate or diverted several passenger trains on Monday.

According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority, 12 districts were reeling under floods that affected a population of over 1.7 lakh. Five rivers, such as Brahmaputra, Buridihing, Dikhou, Disang and Dhansiri, were overflowing above the danger level at some places.

Sivasagar is the worst hit district, where the floodwaters submerged vast areas. The NFR said due to incessant heavy rainfall in the upstream catchment areas, the Dikhow River was overflowing, leading to severe flooding in and around Simaluguri town in Sivasagar district.

“The floodwaters have inundated the Simaluguri station yard, railway tracks, railway colony and adjoining areas. Water has also overtopped the railway track in the Simaluguri section,” said NFR Chief Public Relations Officer Kapinjal Kishore Sharma.

Keeping in mind passenger safety and operational requirements, train movement between Simaluguri–Namtiali and Simaluguri–Selenghat sections has been suspended. Consequently, several long-distance trains originating from or bound for Dibrugarh and Tinsukia in upper Assam have been diverted via the Rangiya–Rangapara–Dibrugarh route.

In addition, a number of local passenger train services have been cancelled, short-terminated or short-originated.

Following the diversion of long-distance trains due to the flood situation at Simaluguri, the NFR is taking measures to assist the passengers onboard these trains. “Arrangements of food packets, drinking water and refund of tickets have been made. Help desks have been set up at all stations. Assam State Transport Corporation buses and local vehicles have been arranged at Namtiali for movement of passengers to Sibsagar Town station. From Sibsagar Town station, a special train has been planned for Dibrugarh and New Tinsukia,” Sharma said.

According to the India Meteorological Department, the rainfall is expected to continue across the state over the next two days. “The highest rainfall activity is expected over eastern Assam, where widespread rainfall is forecast over Golaghat, Sivasagar, Charaideo, Dibrugarh and Tinsukia, while most remaining districts are likely to receive fairly widespread rainfall,” a government statement said.