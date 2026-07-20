Centre tells Rajya Sabha E20 petrol has not caused widespread engine failures or vehicle issues

The Centre on Monday said it has not received any widespread or substantiated complaints linking E20 ethanol-blended petrol to engine failures or other vehicle performance issues, asserting that extensive scientific studies and real-world data have found the fuel safe for use under prescribed standards.

Replying to an unstarred question by CPI(M) Rajya Sabha MP John Brittas, Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas Suresh Gopi said the Ethanol Blended Petrol (EBP) Programme has been implemented through a phased, scientifically validated and consultative process involving NITI Aayog, the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI), the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL), the Indian Institute of Petroleum (IIP), oil marketing companies (OMCs) and automobile manufacturers.

The minister said India achieved 20 per cent ethanol blending five years ahead of the original target after more than two decades of phased policy development, stakeholder consultations, scientific evaluation and capacity creation.

According to the reply, the government has not received any widespread or substantiated complaints from vehicle manufacturers, automobile associations or consumer organisations regarding engine failure, fuel pump issues, corrosion, reduced fuel efficiency, water contamination or other performance problems attributable to E20 fuel.

The Centre acknowledged that concerns raised in the media and on social media were examined scientifically. It said laboratory studies, field trials and real-world operating experience confirmed that E20 fuel is safe under prescribed standards and that legacy vehicles do not show any significant variation in performance or abnormal wear and tear because of its use.