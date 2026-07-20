Chhattisgarh's Satyanshu Deep wins bronze at Special Olympics Gothia Cup 2026 in Sweden

RAIPUR: In a testament to determination and grit, 25-year-old Satyanshu Deep, a special athlete from Sarthak School in Chhattisgarh's Dhamtari district, has brought laurels to the state and the country by winning a bronze medal at the Special Olympics Gothia Cup 2026 held in Gothenburg, Sweden.

Satyanshu's journey to the national team began on the athletics track. At the National Athletics Championship in Rohtak, Haryana, where more than 500 athletes from 23 states competed, he won a gold medal in the long jump and a bronze medal in the 100-metre sprint.

His versatility and athletic performance caught the attention of selectors at Special Olympics Bharat–Chhattisgarh, making him the only athlete from the state selected for the national football squad.

Later selected through Special Olympics Bharat–Chhattisgarh, Satyanshu joined the Indian Special Olympics Football Team to compete in the Special Olympics Trophy category.

The national squad delivered a stellar campaign, culminating in a nail-biting third-place playoff in which India defeated Finland 2–1 to secure a podium finish and win the bronze medal.

Satyanshu has been associated with Sarthak School, an institution for mentally challenged children and youngsters run by a local NGO in Dhamtari and supported by the Department of Social Welfare, for the past 11 years.

The achievement has sparked celebrations across Dhamtari district, Chhattisgarh and the country. District Collector Abinash Mishra congratulated the young athlete and highlighted the significance of his achievement.

"It is a matter of immense pride whenever a special athlete represents our nation on the global stage," said Collector Mishra.