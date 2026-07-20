CJP delegation meets Nadda as NEET protest continues in Delhi

NEW DELHI: The agitation led by the self-described satirical activist group Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) against Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the alleged NEET-UG paper leak moved towards a possible political dialogue on Monday after a CJP delegation met Union Minister and former BJP national president JP Nadda at his residence in New Delhi.

The delegation, comprising CJP chief spokesperson Saurav Das and national spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka, met Nadda around noon to submit the organisation's demands. The meeting took place even as protests continued in parts of the national capital, particularly around the Parliament area.

Thousands of protesters marched through central Delhi demanding Pradhan's resignation over the alleged examination irregularities and calling for the release of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk. Police stopped the protesters near the Rail Bhawan roundabout and dispersed the crowd using what officials described as reasonable and standard crowd-control measures.

Confirming the meeting through a social media post, Das said the delegation had sought Pradhan's removal. "We conveyed all our demands, including the immediate resignation or sacking of Dharmendra Pradhan. The minister assured us that he would raise the matter at the appropriate level. However, no commitments have been made so far," Das wrote.

He added that the CJP would continue its peaceful agitation until its demands were met.