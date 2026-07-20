CJP says Centre reached out, spokespersons head to meet JP Nadda amid 'Chalo Sansad' protest

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on Monday claimed that the Centre had reached out to it for the first time since the protest at Jantar Mantar began, signalling the possibility of talks between the two sides.

As thousands of supporters assembled for the 'Chalo Sansad' march later in the day, CJP spokespersons Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka said they were on their way to meet Union minister and former BJP president JP Nadda.

“Ashutosh Ranka and I, on behalf of the Cockroach Janta Party, are on our way to meet JP Nadda. The government had reached out for talks in the morning. Our demands are clear. The youth has gathered in huge numbers,” Das said in a tweet.