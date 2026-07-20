Critically ill Shepherd rescued by 13-member team from Bara Bhangal in Himachal Pradesh

CHANDIGARH: As helicopter evacuation was ruled out due to inclement weather, a 13-member mountaineering rescue team successfully evacuated a critically ill shepherd from the remote Bara Bhangal region of Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh after a gruelling rescue operation lasting more than 24 hours.
Meanwhile, the shepherds have requested that the state government grant the traditional Gaddi community permission to use the Atal Tunnel during the annual migration between Kullu and Lahaul, particularly when weather conditions deteriorate.
On the other hand, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for heavy rainfall in four districts and an orange alert for five districts of the hill state.
The team carried a shepherd from Bara Bhangal, one of the remotest villages in the hill state, who had fallen seriously ill and required immediate medical attention, on a stretcher across a treacherous trek before shifting him to Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Government Medical College and Hospital in Chamba.
The persistent bad weather made helicopter deployment impossible, prompting the district administration to launch a ground rescue mission.
The 13-member team was led by instructor Pankaj Mahant.
The team left Bharmour for Bara Bhangal on July 18 and trekked through some of the most rugged and hazardous mountain trails, and made it to the patient later that night.
Then, on the next day (July 19), the patient was put on a stretcher and carried back through challenging terrain as the team battled steep slopes and difficult trails for several hours amid adverse weather conditions and finally reached Dharari at around midnight.
An ambulance was stationed in advance and immediately transported the patient to Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Government Medical College and Hospital, Chamba, where he is currently undergoing treatment.
Additional District Magistrate Bharmour, Vikas Sharma, said that the successful operation was the result of effective coordination among various departments, prompt decision-making and swift execution.
"The rescue team displayed exceptional courage, determination and dedication while working under extremely difficult weather and terrain conditions,” he said.
On the other hand, the shepherds migrating with their sheep and goats across the high mountain passes of the state have appealed to the state government to allow them to use the Atal Tunnel during adverse weather conditions.
In a video message, the shepherds said they are forced to negotiate steep mountain slopes despite the presence of the Atal Tunnel beneath the route and claimed that crossing the high-altitude passes becomes extremely dangerous during rain, snowfall or glacier-related hazards, exposing both shepherds and their livestock to significant risk.
They urged the government to permit the seasonal movement of flocks through the tunnel, at least for a specified period each year and argued that such a facility would ensure the safety of thousands of sheep and goats while reducing the danger faced by nomadic pastoral communities during their annual migration between Kullu and Lahaul.
The shepherds also questioned who would bear the responsibility if livestock were lost due to landslides, flash floods, or other natural disasters while crossing the mountains.
Meanwhile, an officer said that in emergencies, the shepherds, along with their livestock, might be provided access through the Atal Tunnel.
The IMD has issued an orange alert for Chamba, Hamirpur, Bilaspur, Shimla and Mandi districts and also issued a red alert for heavy rainfall in parts of Kangra, Solan, Una and Sirmaur districts and further warned of very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in several districts on July 20 and 21.
In an advisory issued for the public, residents have been urged to stay away from rivers, streams and other water bodies, as well as areas vulnerable to landslides and mudslides.
The department has advised people to avoid unnecessary travel and outdoor activities, particularly trekking in hilly regions.