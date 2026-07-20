Critically ill Shepherd rescued by 13-member team from Bara Bhangal in Himachal Pradesh

CHANDIGARH: As helicopter evacuation was ruled out due to inclement weather, a 13-member mountaineering rescue team successfully evacuated a critically ill shepherd from the remote Bara Bhangal region of Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh after a gruelling rescue operation lasting more than 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the shepherds have requested that the state government grant the traditional Gaddi community permission to use the Atal Tunnel during the annual migration between Kullu and Lahaul, particularly when weather conditions deteriorate.

On the other hand, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for heavy rainfall in four districts and an orange alert for five districts of the hill state.

The team carried a shepherd from Bara Bhangal, one of the remotest villages in the hill state, who had fallen seriously ill and required immediate medical attention, on a stretcher across a treacherous trek before shifting him to Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Government Medical College and Hospital in Chamba.

The persistent bad weather made helicopter deployment impossible, prompting the district administration to launch a ground rescue mission.

The 13-member team was led by instructor Pankaj Mahant.

The team left Bharmour for Bara Bhangal on July 18 and trekked through some of the most rugged and hazardous mountain trails, and made it to the patient later that night.

Then, on the next day (July 19), the patient was put on a stretcher and carried back through challenging terrain as the team battled steep slopes and difficult trails for several hours amid adverse weather conditions and finally reached Dharari at around midnight.

An ambulance was stationed in advance and immediately transported the patient to Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Government Medical College and Hospital, Chamba, where he is currently undergoing treatment.

Additional District Magistrate Bharmour, Vikas Sharma, said that the successful operation was the result of effective coordination among various departments, prompt decision-making and swift execution.

"The rescue team displayed exceptional courage, determination and dedication while working under extremely difficult weather and terrain conditions,” he said.

On the other hand, the shepherds migrating with their sheep and goats across the high mountain passes of the state have appealed to the state government to allow them to use the Atal Tunnel during adverse weather conditions.