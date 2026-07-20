Government, Opposition meet Speaker on agenda for monsoon session

NEW DELHI: On the eve of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla chaired a meeting of the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) on Sunday to review preparations for the session.

Birla appealed to all parties to extend their full cooperation to ensure the smooth and orderly conduct of the proceedings so that issues concerning people can be discussed comprehensively and productively. He also emphasised the importance of constructive deliberations, meaningful participation and adherence to the highest parliamentary traditions.

Members from both the government and the Opposition exchanged views on the legislative agenda and other business proposed for the session. According to sources, they also suggested a number of issues of national significance and public concern for discussion during the proceedings. Birla said he was hopeful that all members would work collectively to ensure a productive and dignifie d Monsoon Session in the larger public interest.

At the BAC meeting, time was allocated for legislative business to be taken up during the session. According to sources, the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026 has been allotted four hours for debate. The Income Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2026 has been scheduled for four hours of discussion.

The Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Amendment Bill, 2026 has been earmarked for four hours of deliberation. The Registration of Births and Deaths (Amendment) Bill, 2026 has also been allocated a four-hour discussion window.

The Prevention of Insults to National Honour (Amendment) Bill, 2025, which is slated to be taken up in the Lok Sabha, has also been granted four hours for debate. Among the bills listed for consideration, the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development (Amendment) Bill, 2026 has been allotted a a five-hour slot.