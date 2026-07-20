India approves first dengue vaccine for individuals aged between 4 to 60

NEW DELHI: In a major step towards dengue prevention, the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) has approved Japanese drug maker Takeda Pharmaceutical's QDENGA (TAK-003), making it the first dengue vaccine to receive approval in India.

The company said the vaccine has now been approved in 43 countries, including India, and more than 32 million doses have been distributed globally through public and private programmes.

“The Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) has granted market authorization (CT-20, New Drugs and Clinical Trials (NDCT) Rules, 2019) for QDENGA, Takeda’s dengue vaccine for the prevention of dengue disease in individuals aged 4–60,” the company said in a statement.

QDENGA is a tetravalent live-attenuated vaccine designed to protect against all four dengue virus serotypes. It is administered as two subcutaneous doses, three months apart, and can be given without pre-vaccination testing or prior dengue exposure.

According to the company, reported dengue cases in India have increased 11-fold over the past two decades. India accounts for nearly one-third of the global dengue burden. More than 1.13 lakh dengue cases were reported in 2025, although modelling studies suggest the actual number of infections may be much higher.

QDENGA is recommended by the World Health Organization for use in dengue-endemic areas and has also received WHO prequalification.