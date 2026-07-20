Insider track | Now defend the doctors

The CEO conundrum

The post of NITI Aayog CEO has remained vacant for months, with Nidhi Chhibber holding additional charge since February 2026 after B. V. R. Subrahmanyam completed his tenure. She also serves as Director General of the Development Monitoring and Evaluation Office. The presence of two heavyweight figures in NITI Aayog — Vice Chairman Ashok Lahiri and Member Rajiv Gauba — has also become a talking point among officials. Some believe the next CEO may have limited room for independent manoeuvring, given the stature and experience of these senior members. With the CEO traditionally driving reforms and coordinating with ministries and states, questions are being raised about the role and autonomy of the next incumbent.