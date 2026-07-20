Insider track | Now defend the doctors

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s presence as chief guest at the Indian Medical Association’s Doctor’s Day awards surprised many. The reason soon became clear. IMA President Dr Anilkumar J. Nayak remarked that Singh had protected the country from enemies at the borders and should now protect doctors inside hospitals. The comment drew laughter but reflected serious concern over repeated attacks on medical professionals. Referring to the recent assault on doctors in Thane by Shiv Sena corporator Ramesh Mhatre, Dr Nayak said doctors rued how systems had failed. Singh acknowledged the issue and, with a firm hand gesture, indicated that those attacking doctors would face action. Incidentally, only hours later, the Bombay High Court stayed Mhatre’s bail and directed him to surrender.
Another term on the cards?
Talk is gaining ground in Kartavya Bhawan-3 that Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan could receive another one-year extension beyond August 22, when his extended tenure ends. Many officials in the Home Ministry see similarities with former Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla, who was also granted multiple extensions. At the same time, some bureaucrats remain cautious, noting that key appointments take unexpected turns. Mohan’s previous extension came when preparations for the nationwide Census, including caste enumeration, gathered pace and the Home Ministry intensified efforts to eliminate Left Wing Extremism. A 1989-batch IAS officer, Mohan enjoys the government’s confidence and is also remembered for his role in handling the Centre’s Covid-19 response.
NDA rebrands weekly huddle
The BJP-led NDA’s push to rename public institutions and events to shed what it calls the colonial legacy has gathered fresh momentum. The alliance has now turned its attention inward. From July 21, the NDA’s weekly parliamentary party meeting, traditionally held every Tuesday during Parliament sessions, will be called “Mangal Milan”. The phrase translates as “auspicious gathering” and is associated with the Hindu calendar. The timing is significant. The move comes at a time when the NDA claims to be consolidating its numerical strength in Parliament and is keen to project unity in contrast to a loosely aligned Opposition.
Data takes the highway
Some welcome news for researchers looking to study India’s highways. The National Highways Authority of India has decided to share limited portions of its highway data with government research institutions, including IITs, NITs and the Central Road Research Institute. But the access is conditional. It’s supervised library access, not open data. An NHAI officer will scrutinise requests and clear approved institutions for sample datasets covering up to 2,000 km of highways. The data cannot be used commercially or shared with third parties, and confidential information must stay out of published research. Institutions will also have to sign a non-disclosure agreement. Research papers are permitted, provided they acknowledge NHAI’s support.
The CEO conundrum
The post of NITI Aayog CEO has remained vacant for months, with Nidhi Chhibber holding additional charge since February 2026 after B. V. R. Subrahmanyam completed his tenure. She also serves as Director General of the Development Monitoring and Evaluation Office. The presence of two heavyweight figures in NITI Aayog — Vice Chairman Ashok Lahiri and Member Rajiv Gauba — has also become a talking point among officials. Some believe the next CEO may have limited room for independent manoeuvring, given the stature and experience of these senior members. With the CEO traditionally driving reforms and coordinating with ministries and states, questions are being raised about the role and autonomy of the next incumbent.