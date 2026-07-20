INTERVIEW | 'India now a top-tier security partner': Australia's High Commissioner to India Philip Green

Australia's High Commissioner to India, Philip Green, is one of Canberra's most seasoned diplomats. Having helped shape Australia’s Indo-Pacific strategy, Quad engagement and key strategic partnerships, the former adviser to Prime Minister Kevin Rudd speaks with Jayanth Jacob on India-Australia ties, regional security and the evolving global order.

Here are the excerpts from the interview with him:

PM Modi’s Australia visit delivered the long-awaited uranium cooperation deal. What, in your view, are the biggest strategic takeaways from the visit?

We are substantially deepening our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, which has now been in place for five years. The upgrade to our Joint Declaration on Defence and Security sends a powerful signal to Indians, Australians and the wider region that we are trusted partners in an increasingly complex strategic environment.

At a time of growing contestation and uncertainty, Australia is looking to partners with an even greater degree of reliability and engagement. India has emerged as a top-tier security partner, and the new Joint Declaration reflects our growing confidence in and reliance on each other. The Maritime Domain Awareness Roadmap highlights our shared security interests where our strategic geographies converge -- the Indian Ocean.

Beyond defence and security, our strategic technology partnership marks a major step forward. Cooperation in areas such as cyber, defence technology, subsea cables and critical technologies will define the future of our relationship and is central to our shared security interests.

We are also seeing strong momentum on investment. Australia's largest pension fund, AustralianSuper, has invested AUD 500 million in an Indian infrastructure fund, while Australia's leading data centre operator has announced plans to invest tens of billions of dollars in India.

Our partnership is expanding beyond economics and security into areas such as sport. India will host the Commonwealth Games in 2030 and may have even greater sporting ambitions.

Australia will host the Olympic Games in 2032. We have already hosted five Commonwealth Games and, by 2032, we will have staged three Olympic Games. That experience has given us valuable capabilities in organising major sporting events, creating another practical area where Australia and India can work together.

On the uranium agreement, can you clarify the timeline? When will Australian uranium start flowing to India?

It’s now up to commercial players. What’s this arrangement does is provide the subsidiary mechanism that allows our treaty on nuclear material done 12 years ago to be operationalised. Miners and sellers of uranium from Australia, buyers from India, to come together and find whatever deals they choose to have. This arrangement allows for those sales and transfers to happen under the strict safeguards that are very important for Australians and for Indians.