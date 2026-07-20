Lucknow Diary | Relief for parties after clarification on poll date

World’s largest night safari in Lucknow soon

Many carnivores are nocturnal. Others are crepuscular, being active in twilight. Seeing them at night, or during dusk and dawn, in moonlight or light as dim as that will be a never-before experience for the people of state capital Lucknnow in the days to come. This will soon become a reality since an ambitious project of night safari has got the green signal from the SC. Soon, things will start rolling for the country’s first, and the world’s fifth and the biggest, night safari in Kukrail reserve forest of Lucknow. The forest department is set to issue a letter to the Public Works Department informing it that the project was cleared by the SC.

Namita Bajpai

Our correspondent in Uttar Pradesh

namita.bajpai@newindianexpress.com