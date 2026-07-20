PM Modi urges productive monsoon session, says debates should be driven by 'logic and facts'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday appealed for a productive Monsoon Session of Parliament, urging lawmakers to engage in debates with "logic and facts" rather than disruption as the session got underway.

Speaking to reporters before the proceedings began, Modi said both the Monsoon Session should remain "proactive" and "productive" for the country's welfare.

"The prime minister said whether it is the seasonal monsoon or the monsoon session, if both are proactive, they become highly productive and if both are productive, the welfare of the country happens.

"Therefore, we pray for just this --that the monsoon remains proactive and the monsoon session remains productive," he said.

With the opposition preparing to raise issues such as the alleged Ram temple donation "theft", the NEET paper "leak" and E20 petrol, Modi stressed that parliamentary discussions should be based on evidence and reason.

"I believe where there are facts, there is no need for chaos. If your logic and facts are strong, there is no need to raise your voice. Every voice should find an opportunity to be heard. That is the role of Parliament. I urge all parliamentarians to participate in the proceedings wholeheartedly," he said.

The prime minister also highlighted India's economic resilience despite global challenges, particularly the conflict in West Asia, which he said had disrupted energy supplies and affected sectors including fuel and fertilisers.

"Numerous obstacles and crises have arisen in every sector, such as petrol, diesel, LPG, fertilizer. Despite that, India has remained the fastest-growing major economy in the world with 7.7 per cent growth. This has been indicative of India's strength," he said.

Modi used the occasion to showcase recent achievements across the space, infrastructure and technology sectors.

He noted that over the past month, India had recorded several milestones that reflected the country's growing capabilities and the aspirations of its youth.

"Last year, just before the Monsoon Session, an Indian citizen was on the International Space Station. Two days ago, an Indian youth-led start-up accomplished a major achievement that only a few countries have been able to achieve. They filled Indians with confidence and elevated India's profile in the world. This is a message that our youth's capabilities and ambitions are limitless, just like space," he said.

The prime minister said these accomplishments underscored the limitless potential of India's young innovators and entrepreneurs.

He also referred to the recent dedication of a major oil refinery, the inauguration of a semiconductor plant and the launch of India's first hydrogen-powered train.

"Moreover, it has the most powerful engine and the longest non-stop range.

This is the result of the goals set by India's innovators, engineers and entrepreneurs to do something for the country," he said.

Modi added that the reform measures undertaken by his government had empowered young Indians to pursue ambitious goals and contribute to the country's development.

(With inputs from PTI)