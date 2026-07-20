Punjab Congress leadership decision delayed; unity yatra planned for 2027 poll push

CHANDIGARH: The All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary in-charge of Punjab, Bhupesh Baghel, has convened a meeting of state party leaders in Delhi on Tuesday to chalk out a strategy for the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections.

Sources said the meeting comes amid tensions within the Punjab Congress over the recent organisational reshuffle, in which Punjab Congress president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring was retained as party chief, much to the disappointment of leaders aligned with former chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi.

All members of the newly constituted election committees have been invited to attend Tuesday's meeting. Congress MPs from Punjab, including Channi, Warring, Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, Amar Singh, Gurjit Singh Aujla and Dharamvira Gandhi, are already in Delhi to attend the Monsoon Session of Parliament, which began on Monday.

Sources familiar with the developments said several programmes, including rallies in the Doaba, Majha and Malwa regions, along with the proposed "Congress Unity Bus Yatra", have been planned. Replicating the Karnataka model, the yatra aims to project party unity. Senior leaders are expected to travel across the state in a specially designed bus, covering as many Assembly constituencies as possible. The detailed programme will be finalised after consultations with all stakeholders.

"If everything goes well, senior party leader and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi could either flag off or join the yatra," said a senior party leader on condition of anonymity.

According to sources, the party high command has directed the Punjab unit to proceed with preparations for the Assembly elections. State leaders have been instructed to maintain a united front as the party prepares to roll out its campaign.