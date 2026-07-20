‘Punjab is in crisis, we are experts at rescuing states’

Dipak Mondal: What is your roadmap? Punjab’s debt accounts for 46% of its SGDP.

In my mind, and in the the plans of my party, there is a clear roadmap. In Punjab, we will have to bring a big revolution in farming. Along with growth, we will have to stand by the farmers. Currently, MSP is given for only two crops-- wheat and rice. In BJP-ruled neighbouring Haryana, 18 crops get MSP.

Second, farming will have to be connected to the industry. After 1977, not a single SEZ has been set up in Punjab. Industry should be connected to commerce. And commerce should be connected to the service sector. Also, Punjab has high tourism potential. We have historical places. We have two key border posts, Atari and Ferozpur, where big parades take place. I belong to Amritsar. Nearly 250,000 people come to Golden Temple every day. There are war memorials. Farming to tourism will lay the road for Punjab’s recovery.

Preetha Nair: Do you have a face in Punjab?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Today, in this country, if someone talks about delivery, then Narendra Modi comes first. I will tell you a story of Meghalaya. I asked a woman if she is getting food from the food scheme of the Prime Minister. She said they used to get ration in small poly bags, now they get it in sacks. At least 80 crore people are getting food. Around 4 million people, irrespective of their religion, have got a house.

Modi ji says think globally, work locally. Apart from toilet, cooking gas and houses, Prime Minister Modi talks about uranium, microchip, and friendship with the world. West Asia is with us, Russia is with us, and America is also with us. I don’t believe that there is any other face other than the Prime Minister. In Punjab polls, Modi ji is our face.