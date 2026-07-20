SAD chief Sukhbir Badal appears before SIT in Behbal Kalan police firing case, alleges political vendetta

CHANDIGARH: Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president and former Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Singh Badal appeared before a Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Saturday in connection with the 2015 Behbal Kalan police firing case.

Badal was summoned by the SIT headed by Deputy Inspector General (Bathinda Range) Harjit Singh at the Punjab Police Officers Institute (PPOI) in Chandigarh's Sector 32. He was accompanied by senior SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia and Balwinder Singh Bhundar. Party leaders and supporters gathered outside the venue, while heavy police deployment was made around the institute.

Before appearing before the SIT, Badal accused the AAP-led Punjab government of misusing investigative agencies for political vendetta instead of ensuring justice.

“The Akali Dal’s storm has started and it will ruin the AAP. Both AAP and Congress have been playing politics over the sacrilege issue. The government has no interest in giving justice on sacrilege. It is solely indulging in politics. People know the truth, and the community (sangat) will deliver justice in four months when the state goes to the polls,” he said.

“We will hold Bhagwant Mann responsible for all his sins. He will be made to appear at this same place in front of the same in front of the same police officers and will be held to account. The SIT has summoned me today to divert attention from the sacrilegious acts of the CM including sprinkling liquor on the portrait of Guru Sahiban and allegedly trying to urinate on the picture of Sant Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale. Such acts cannot mitigate the anger and anguish of the people against the chief minister. The Shiromani Akali Dal will continue to expose his misdeeds and will not be intimidated by such tactics," he added.

After nearly two hours of questioning, Badal said he had appeared before the SIT for the fourth time and had always cooperated with the investigation.

“I have always respected the law and the Constitution. As president of a responsible political party, I will continue to cooperate with the investigation whenever I am called because I have nothing to hide,” he said.

He questioned why the investigation had not identified those responsible even after 11 years and alleged that the AAP and Congress governments had used the sacrilege issue for political gains.