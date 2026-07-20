Tripura DGP Anurag Dhankar found dead at police headquarters; suicide suspected

Tripura Director General of Police (DGP) Anurag Dhankar, an IPS officer, was found dead inside his office at the Police Headquarters in Agartala on Monday.

Preliminary reports suggest the senior IPS officer may have died by suicide. However, authorities have not officially confirmed the cause of death, and an investigation is underway.

Following this, Tripura Chief Minister and other senior government officials rushed to the DGP office. His body has been shifted to GB Hospital in Agartala. More details awaited.

If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need support, call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (24x7) or Call, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences’ helpline - 02225521111, (Monday-Saturday- 8 am-10 pm)