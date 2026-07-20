Two school students killed, seven others injured while pulling ‘Rath’ in Jharkhand

RANCHI: In a tragic incident, two school students were electrocuted to death, and seven others sustained burn injuries after a temple chariot (rath) came into contact with an 11,000-volt high-tension overhead transmission line.

The chariot had been parked near the school premises following the Rath Yatra on July 16.

During the lunch break, several children were said to be playing near the Rath. All students belong to Sri Hari Plus-2 School at Torpa in Khunti.

According to reports, the chariot was later being shifted from one spot to another with the help of a few of the children when it accidentally touched the overhead high-voltage transmission line.

The resulting electric surge passed through the chariot, electrocuting the children and leaving several of them with burn injuries.

According to eyewitnesses, while the chariot was being moved forward, a metal part of it came into contact with an overhead power line.

"An intense electric current surged through it instantly, affecting the students present nearby," he said.

Chaos erupted immediately after the accident as panic gripped the area. Amid the screams and confusion, residents acted swiftly and courageously to rescue the injured children from the electrified chariot. They then rushed the victims to the Torpa hospital for urgent medical treatment.

The injured children were taken to Torpa Referral Hospital, while the two critically injured students were referred to Sadar Hospital, but Chandan Kumar, 17, and Tejeshwar Mahto, 17, succumbed to their injuries before reaching the hospital.

Doctors informed that both students were found dead.