Two wanted Punjab-Haryana gangsters arrested in Angola

CHANDIGARH: Two notorious gangsters hailing from Punjab and Haryana have been arrested in the African nation of Angola following a joint coordinated operation by the Punjab and Haryana Police along with central intelligence agencies and will now be deported back to India.

The arrested fugitives have been identified as gangsters Varinder alias Joban Saidoke and Manjot. Varinder was one of Punjab's most wanted criminals, wanted in connection with four sensational murder cases. The Punjab government had announced a reward of Rs 5 lakh for information leading to his arrest.

His associate Manjot was wanted for his involvement in several criminal cases across Haryana. Both of them are reported to be active operatives of the infamous Gopi Ghanshampuria and Dony Bal gangs.

Their arrest was a result of crucial intelligence provided by the intelligence agencies, Haryana Special Task Force (STF) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Indian authorities have now initiated the formal process to extradite both Varinder and Manjot back to India.

This high-profile operation underscores the tightening grip of both the Punjab Police and Haryana police on transnational criminal networks, demonstrating that fleeing abroad no longer guarantees safety for regional gangsters.