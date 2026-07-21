10 workers killed after landslide blocks tunnel’s entrance in Sikkim; PM Modi assures support

Guwahati: Ten people were killed and at least 15 others remained trapped after an under-construction tunnel collapsed at Samardung, Jholungey, in Sikkim’s Namchi district following a landslide on Monday night.

“As per the latest official information received from the Namchi district administration regarding the ongoing search and rescue operation at the NHPC Teesta Stage VI Hydropower Project, Samardung, nine fatalities have been reported so far,” according to a state government “update” issued at 9:50 am on Tuesday.

As per information received by the government from the General Manager, NHPC Ltd/Teesta VI Hydropower Project, 25 workers, including officials of the hydropower project, were trapped inside the ADIT-3 tunnel. The project features two main tunnels spanning 13.8 km and 13.7 km.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang over the phone to enquire about the situation and review the ongoing rescue operations.

“During the conversation, the Prime Minister expressed deep concern and compassion for the affected workers and their families. He assured the state government of every possible assistance from the Government of India to support the rescue efforts and provide relief to those impacted by the tragedy,” a Sikkim government statement said.

Rescue operations are jointly being carried out on a war-footing by National Disaster Response Force, State Disaster Response Force, Sikkim State Disaster Management Authority, district administration, police, Fire and Emergency Services, medical teams from Rangpo Primary Health Centre, and local volunteers.

“Specialised teams from Pakyong and Siliguri are also assisting in the operations, working tirelessly,” the statement said.

The Chief Minister conveyed condolences to the families of the workers who lost their lives. He said the thoughts and prayers of the entire state were with the bereaved families and assured them of the government’s unwavering support during this period of grief.

The Chief Minister directed all concerned departments and agencies to expedite rescue efforts, extend every possible assistance to the affected families, and ensure that the highest standards of safety are maintained throughout the operations.

Further, he appealed to everyone to remain calm, avoid spreading unverified information, and keep the affected workers and their families in their prayers.

“We remain committed to doing everything possible to bring the rescue operations to a safe and successful conclusion,” he said.