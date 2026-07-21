12 workers killed after landslide blocks tunnel’s entrance in Sikkim; PM Modi assures support

Guwahati: Twelve people were killed and at least 13 others remained trapped after an under-construction tunnel collapsed at Samardung, Jholungey, in Sikkim’s Namchi district following a landslide on Monday night.

“As per the latest official information received from the Namchi district administration regarding the ongoing search and rescue operation at the NHPC Teesta Stage VI Hydropower Project, Samardung, nine fatalities have been reported so far,” according to a state government “update” issued at 9:50 am on Tuesday.

As per information received by the government from the General Manager, NHPC Ltd/Teesta VI Hydropower Project, 25 workers, including officials of the hydropower project, were trapped inside the ADIT-3 tunnel. The project features two main tunnels spanning 13.8 km and 13.7 km.

Patel Engineering Ltd (PEL), which is executing the civil construction works for the tunnel that collapsed in Sikkim, on Tuesday said its project team is working in close coordination with the disaster response forces and local authorities to rescue trapped persons.

The company said that all necessary resources, equipment and assistance were being provided to support rescue efforts, and its site engineering team was working round-the-clock with authorities to stabilise the tunnel and help rescue crews reach the affected location.

"In this hour of grief, our thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families and we stand by them firmly during this difficult time," the company highlighted.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang over the phone to enquire about the situation and review the ongoing rescue operations.

“During the conversation, the Prime Minister expressed deep concern and compassion for the affected workers and their families. He assured the state government of every possible assistance from the Government of India to support the rescue efforts and provide relief to those impacted by the tragedy,” a Sikkim government statement said.

Rescue operations are jointly being carried out on a war-footing by National Disaster Response Force, State Disaster Response Force, Sikkim State Disaster Management Authority, district administration, police, Fire and Emergency Services, medical teams from Rangpo Primary Health Centre, and local volunteers.

“Specialised teams from Pakyong and Siliguri are also assisting in the operations, working tirelessly,” the statement said.