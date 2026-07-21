46 KCP (PWG) insurgents surrender before Manipur CM, lay down weapons

GUWAHATI: Forty-six insurgents belonging to Manipur’s banned outfit Kangleipak Communist Party (People’s War Group), or KCP (PWG), surrendered before Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on Tuesday.

They laid down 28 weapons, including AK-series rifles, pistols, grenades, IEDs, detonators and ammunition.

The “homecoming” ceremony was organised at the Mantripukhri Garrison of the Assam Rifles (South) headquarters in Imphal. Senior officials of the Manipur Police and security forces were also present.

Speaking at the event, Singh said Manipur had enjoyed a peaceful environment in both the hills and the valley before the ethnic violence. He observed that the violence led to the emergence of an alarming gun culture, affecting the state.

He said sustained efforts by central and state security forces had resulted in the recovery of more than 8,000 weapons. He further stated that since the formation of the present government on February 4 this year, over 1,200 firearms had been recovered, including around 600 weapons looted from government armouries.

Stating that conflict and gun culture can never bring peace, he welcomed the surrendered rebels for joining the mainstream.

The Chief Minister assured full support for implementing the revised "Surrender-cum-Rehabilitation of Militants in the North Eastern States, 2018" scheme, including rehabilitation assistance and a stipend for the surrendered cadres.

He also lauded the concerted efforts of the security forces and Manipur Police in maintaining law and order and protecting civilians.