Air India to shift all New York JFK operations to Terminal 6 from 2028

NEW DELHI: Air India on Tuesday announced that it will shift all its operations to Terminal 6 at New York’s JFK Airport from 2028.

The airline currently operates daily non-stop services from Terminal 4 to Delhi and Mumbai, deploying its flagship Airbus A350 and Boeing 777 aircraft.

“The move aligns Air India with other Star Alliance member carriers in the new terminal and marks another major airline commitment to T6, which has now been selected by 16 leading international carriers at JFK,” the airline said in an official statement.

“Its current operations at Terminal 4 will continue normally until the airline’s planned move to T6 in 2028,” Air India added.

Developed by JFK Millennium Partners (JMP), led by Vantage Group, Terminal 6 is designed to deliver a boutique travel experience, featuring short walking distances from the security checkpoint to all gates, intuitive wayfinding, and a curated shopping and dining programme that reflects New York’s global character.

George Casey, Chair of JMP and Chair and CEO of Vantage Group, said, “Air India’s decision to join Terminal 6 validates the innovative approach we have taken to create and manage a new world-class international terminal at JFK, in partnership with the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey.”

Campbell Wilson, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Air India, said, “New York has long been one of India’s most important global gateways; it’s a relationship that spans more than six decades.”