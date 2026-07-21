Air India to shift all New York JFK operations to Terminal 6 from 2028

NEW DELHI: Air India on Tuesday announced that it will shift all its operations to Terminal 6 at New York’s JFK Airport from 2028.
The airline currently operates daily non-stop services from Terminal 4 to Delhi and Mumbai, deploying its flagship Airbus A350 and Boeing 777 aircraft.
“The move aligns Air India with other Star Alliance member carriers in the new terminal and marks another major airline commitment to T6, which has now been selected by 16 leading international carriers at JFK,” the airline said in an official statement.
“Its current operations at Terminal 4 will continue normally until the airline’s planned move to T6 in 2028,” Air India added.
Developed by JFK Millennium Partners (JMP), led by Vantage Group, Terminal 6 is designed to deliver a boutique travel experience, featuring short walking distances from the security checkpoint to all gates, intuitive wayfinding, and a curated shopping and dining programme that reflects New York’s global character.
George Casey, Chair of JMP and Chair and CEO of Vantage Group, said, “Air India’s decision to join Terminal 6 validates the innovative approach we have taken to create and manage a new world-class international terminal at JFK, in partnership with the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey.”
Campbell Wilson, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Air India, said, “New York has long been one of India’s most important global gateways; it’s a relationship that spans more than six decades.”
The airlines that plan to shift to Terminal 6 are Star Alliance members Air Canada, All Nippon Airways (ANA), Austrian Airlines, Avianca, Brussels Airlines, Lufthansa, SWISS and TAP Air Portugal, in addition to Aer Lingus, Cathay Pacific, Condor, JetBlue, Kuwait Airways, Icelandair and Norse Atlantic.
Air India said its existing codeshare or interline partnerships with many of these carriers will offer customers seamless same-terminal connections to onward destinations across the Americas.
Air India will also launch its flagship Maharaja Lounge at JFK Terminal 6. The 9,100-square-foot lounge will overlook the terminal’s commercial concourse.
Terminal 6 will open in two phases, with the first set of gates opening in 2026 and the remaining gates, along with the full terminal, expected to be completed by 2028.
The terminal will feature 10 gates, nine of which will accommodate wide-body aircraft, seamless connectivity to JFK Terminal 5, North America’s first airport with common-use all-electric ground support for aircraft handling, sustainably sourced building materials, rooftop solar power, and energy-efficient systems and operating practices.
Akasa Air to move to T2 in Navi Mumbai
In an official release, Akasa Air also announced that it would shift all its operations to Terminal 2 of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Mumbai, from August 1, 2026.
Akasa Air currently operates an average of 30 flights daily from Mumbai’s T1 and T2 to domestic and international destinations. However, no one at the airline was able to share details on its current operations despite repeated requests.
“The move is aimed at enhancing customer convenience and ensuring a seamless travel experience,” the airline said in the release.