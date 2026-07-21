Bengaluru to host India-US Civil Space Joint Working Group meet in August

BENGALURU: The next meeting of India-US Civil Space Joint Working Group (CSJWG) will be held in Bengaluru in August.

Eric Atkins, Public Diplomacy Officer, US Consulate General, said on Monday that in the CSJWG experts from the US and India on the space sector would hold bilateral meetings.

Speaking to the media, Atkins said, “The earlier meeting was held in February 2025, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump had participated. The very next collaboration on the calendar is the next meeting of the CSJWG, which is being held here in Bengaluru. A bilateral meeting of experts from the US and India will be held in the first week of August."

The CSJWG was established in 2005 and over the years, officials from the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and experts from other Indian government agencies have held discussions with the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) and the US government agencies.

The two countries have had a strong bilateral cooperation in space and collaborated on various space programmes, including the NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar (NISAR) mission which was launched in 2025.

Responding to the query on the cooperation between the two nations he said,"The two countries have been working together in the space sector. The recent in the list were the Axiom 4 space mission (in which India's Gaganyatri and Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla had participated) and the NISAR (NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar) satellite mission. There is a lot of potential to do more."

Swati Mohan, space scientist and project manager for AstroNav at NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL), who is on a visit to Bengaluru, during an interaction with reporters, highlighted the achievements of the Mars 2020 Perseverance Rover.

“The Perseverace Rover has had a phenomenal run, its prime mission was designed for about three Earth years which it has exceeded. It is still running strong. Its primary objective is to collect samples that could hold the science of past life on Mars, and it has done that successfully,” said Dr Mohan.

She added that 33 samples collected recently from the Cheyava Falls in Mars have shown evidence of potential signs of past life on the Red planet and NASA’s Ingenuity Mars Helicopter has completed more than 70 flights over the Mars since 2021.