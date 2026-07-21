CID, Ranchi Police raid JPSC office over alleged recruitment exam irregularities

RANCHI: A joint team of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and Ranchi Police conducted raids at the office of the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) in Ranchi on Tuesday evening as part of an investigation into alleged irregularities in the Commission's examination process.

The raids were carried out following complaints alleging procedural lapses in the examination process, prompting the investigating agencies to launch a probe.

The operation was supervised by the Ranchi City Superintendent of Police, with heavy security deployed around the JPSC office during the search.

The JPSC premises were cordoned off by Ranchi Police while CID officials carried out searches inside the office.

The investigating team reportedly examined key documents and records and also conducted searches at the residences of several JPSC officials.

During the operation, CID officers questioned officials and employees present at the Commission's office.

However, the investigating agencies have not yet issued an official statement on the outcome of the searches or disclosed whether any documents or electronic devices were seized.

Investigators are said to be examining physical documents, merit lists, digital records, computer hard drives and other official files to determine whether any irregularities or violations occurred during the recruitment process.