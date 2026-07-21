CJP vows to protest until education minister resigns

India's "Cockroach" party movement vowed Tuesday to press ahead for the resignation of the country's education minister, a day after at least 178 people were injured in protests in New Delhi.

Hundreds of protesters remained camped at the Jantar Mantar protest site on Tuesday, many of them calling for changes to the education system.

Thousands of protesters gathered in the heart of the Indian capital on Monday, demanding minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation, in a show of force by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) online movement.

The CJP has won millions of followers on social media since its launch in May, fuelling one of the biggest challenges to Hindu-nationalist Prime Minister Narendra Modi since he won his third term in office in 2024.

"We won't stop. Pradhan has to be sacked," CJP spokesman Ashutosh Ranka said in a social media post.

There were far fewer protesters than on Monday, when the CJP mobilised huge crowds to march on India's parliament.

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke on Tuesday urged protesters not to lose hope.

"They want to break our spirit," he said, perched on top of a lorry. "Do not let them silence you."

Police fired tear gas and baton-charged protesters on Monday to stop them from marching on parliament, marking the biggest street rally in Delhi in about five years.

Shameful day

At least 178 people were injured in clashes between protesters and security officials, Delhi Police said in a statement late Monday.

That included 118 police personnel, including senior officers, it said while criticising what it described as "unruly, aggressive and violent behaviour" by a "violent mob".

"During the scuffle, around 60 protesters were also reported to get injured," it added.

Protest organisers condemned the "high-handedness" of the authorities and said hundreds of protesters had been injured.

"It's a shameful day in the history of Indian democracy that people, honest students, who had come for a genuine issue were brutally beaten by the Delhi police," Ranka told AFP.

Ranka, who met senior minister JP Nadda on Monday, said the government had yet to respond to their demands.