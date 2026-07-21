Cyber fraud reporting system helped save Rs 11K crore since 2021, but scams crossed Rs 55K crore: Centre

NEW DELHI: The government on Tuesday said that the Citizen Financial Cyber Fraud Reporting and Management System (CFCFRMS) has helped prevent cyber fraud losses worth over Rs 11,158 crore since its launch in 2021, but failed to prevent swindling of over Rs 55,050 crore in cases of more than 65.89 lakh complaints.
Replying to a written question in Lok Sabha, Minister of State (MoS) for Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar informed that the CFCFRMS, developed under the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), enabled victims to report financial cyber frauds immediately, allowing authorities to take swift action to block fraudulent transactions and prevent funds from being siphoned off.
According to data available with the I4C, the platform had helped save over Rs 11,158 crore in more than 32.80 lakh complaints as of July 6, 2026, he said while highlighting that the toll-free cyber crime helpline 1930 has been operationalised to assist citizens in reporting online financial frauds and accessing immediate support.
Citing data from the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal (NCRP) and the CFCFRMS, the Minister said that between 2021 and 2025, authorities received more than 65.89 lakh financial cyber fraud complaints, involving reported losses exceeding Rs 55,050 crore.
Of the total amount reported, more than Rs 8,189 crore has been marked under lien (legal claim) to prevent further movement of funds, reflecting the government’s efforts to improve recovery and intervention mechanisms, the Minister said, adding that during the same period, law enforcement agencies registered more than 1.95 lakh FIRs in connection with financial cyber fraud cases.
The Minister further asserted that the figures presented in the reply underscored the growing use of the national cybercrime reporting ecosystem and the importance of prompt reporting in improving the chances of freezing fraudulent transactions and protecting victims’ money.
Meanwhile, quoting from the latest NCRB report on Crime in India 2024, Kumar informed that the cases relating to cybercrime in the country has gone up to the one-lakh mark for the first time in 2024, reflecting the rapid expansion of digital fraud and online offences even as the Centre has stepped up investments in cyber policing, forensic capabilities and financial fraud prevention systems.
He said, according to the NCRB report, a total of 1,01,928 cybercrime cases were registered across the country in 2024, up from 86,420 cases in 2023, marking an increase of nearly 18 percent in a year. The number of registered cases has more than doubled since 2020, when 50,035 cases were reported.
Among the states, Telangana reported the highest number of cybercrime cases in 2024 with 27,230 cases, followed by Karnataka (21,993), Uttar Pradesh (11,073), Maharashtra (9,922) and Bihar (6,380). Tamil Nadu recorded 5,793 cases, while Andhra Pradesh reported 2,528, Odisha 2,501, Haryana 1,815, Gujarat 1,592 and Rajasthan 1,527. Delhi registered 404 cases, while the total for all Union Territories stood at 810 cases.
The NCRB data also showed that cybercrime continues to be dominated by financial and computer-related offences. Computer-related offences remained the single largest category under the Information Technology Act with 36,920 cases in 2024, followed by publication or transmission of obscene or sexually explicit material with 6,990 cases.