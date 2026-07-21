Cyber fraud reporting system helped save Rs 11K crore since 2021, but scams crossed Rs 55K crore: Centre

NEW DELHI: The government on Tuesday said that the Citizen Financial Cyber Fraud Reporting and Management System (CFCFRMS) has helped prevent cyber fraud losses worth over Rs 11,158 crore since its launch in 2021, but failed to prevent swindling of over Rs 55,050 crore in cases of more than 65.89 lakh complaints.

Replying to a written question in Lok Sabha, Minister of State (MoS) for Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar informed that the CFCFRMS, developed under the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), enabled victims to report financial cyber frauds immediately, allowing authorities to take swift action to block fraudulent transactions and prevent funds from being siphoned off.

According to data available with the I4C, the platform had helped save over Rs 11,158 crore in more than 32.80 lakh complaints as of July 6, 2026, he said while highlighting that the toll-free cyber crime helpline 1930 has been operationalised to assist citizens in reporting online financial frauds and accessing immediate support.

Citing data from the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal (NCRP) and the CFCFRMS, the Minister said that between 2021 and 2025, authorities received more than 65.89 lakh financial cyber fraud complaints, involving reported losses exceeding Rs 55,050 crore.

Of the total amount reported, more than Rs 8,189 crore has been marked under lien (legal claim) to prevent further movement of funds, reflecting the government’s efforts to improve recovery and intervention mechanisms, the Minister said, adding that during the same period, law enforcement agencies registered more than 1.95 lakh FIRs in connection with financial cyber fraud cases.

The Minister further asserted that the figures presented in the reply underscored the growing use of the national cybercrime reporting ecosystem and the importance of prompt reporting in improving the chances of freezing fraudulent transactions and protecting victims’ money.