ED raids multiple places in Karnataka in ISIS radicalisation case

The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday conducted searches at multiple locations in Karnataka as part of a money laundering probe in a case linked to radicalisation of youth to join banned international terrorist group ISIS.

Officials said about eight locations in and around Bengaluru were raided by the central agency.

The action is being undertaken as per the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The investigation stems from a National Investigation Agency (NIA) FIR related to ISIS recruitment involving Iqra Welfare Trust, Guidance for Mankind and certain individuals.

The NIA has chargesheeted five persons alleging that the accused-- all affiliated with the banned terrorist organisation ISIS/ISIL/Daesh-- entered into a criminal conspiracy to radicalise and motivate impressionable Muslim youth of Bengaluru to join the ISIS.

These accused identified, radicalised, and recruited youths through a Muslim "personality development" workshop called 'Iqra Camp' and a weekly study circle called "Quran Circle" that grew out of it; raised and channelled funds; and facilitated the illegal travel of recruits to Syria via Turkiye to join the ISIS and fight against the government of Syria.

These acts have been mentioned in the NIA chargesheet as "waging war against Syria, an Asiatic Power in alliance with the Government of India.

" The group is also alleged to have exploited sentiments around the anti-CAA/NRC protests to incite Muslims against non-Muslims and to spread ISIS ideology through secure social-media platforms, as per the ED.

The accused raised funding from individuals, trust and from their savings to facilitates illegal travel of Muslim youths to fight for the ISIS, it said.

(With inputs from PTI)