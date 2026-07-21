Flash flood alert issued for nine Himachal districts; rain disrupts road connectivity

CHANDIGARH: The Ministry of Earth Sciences has issued a flash flood alert for nine districts of Himachal Pradesh, while the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has sounded a red alert for very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in parts of the state.

The flash flood alert for July 22 covers Sirmaur, Chamba, Kangra, Mandi, Kullu, Shimla, Solan, Lahaul and Spiti, and Kinnaur districts. District administrations have advised people to stay away from rivers, streams and areas prone to landslides and mudslides, and avoid outdoor activities, particularly trekking.

The IMD has also forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall over the next few hours in parts of Chamba, Hamirpur, Kangra, Kullu and Mandi districts.

Heavy rainfall, flash floods and increased glacier melting have severely affected road connectivity in Lahaul and Spiti district. A temporary bridge on the alternative Sansari-Killar-Thirot-Tandi (SKTT) road was washed away after a flash flood at Jahalama nullah, disrupting traffic between Keylong and Udaipur in Lahaul and Spiti district and Pangi valley in Chamba district.

The Bailey bridge on the main SKTT road was damaged a few weeks ago and is under construction. The route serves as a key link between the Lahaul valley and Pangi.

With the temporary bridge washed away, several villages in the Udaipur subdivision have been cut off from the district headquarters at Keylong, affecting the movement of people, essential supplies and agricultural produce.