Flash flood alert issued for nine Himachal districts; rain disrupts road connectivity

CHANDIGARH: The Ministry of Earth Sciences has issued a flash flood alert for nine districts of Himachal Pradesh, while the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has sounded a red alert for very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in parts of the state.
The flash flood alert for July 22 covers Sirmaur, Chamba, Kangra, Mandi, Kullu, Shimla, Solan, Lahaul and Spiti, and Kinnaur districts. District administrations have advised people to stay away from rivers, streams and areas prone to landslides and mudslides, and avoid outdoor activities, particularly trekking.
The IMD has also forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall over the next few hours in parts of Chamba, Hamirpur, Kangra, Kullu and Mandi districts.
Heavy rainfall, flash floods and increased glacier melting have severely affected road connectivity in Lahaul and Spiti district. A temporary bridge on the alternative Sansari-Killar-Thirot-Tandi (SKTT) road was washed away after a flash flood at Jahalama nullah, disrupting traffic between Keylong and Udaipur in Lahaul and Spiti district and Pangi valley in Chamba district.
The Bailey bridge on the main SKTT road was damaged a few weeks ago and is under construction. The route serves as a key link between the Lahaul valley and Pangi.
With the temporary bridge washed away, several villages in the Udaipur subdivision have been cut off from the district headquarters at Keylong, affecting the movement of people, essential supplies and agricultural produce.
Continuous rainfall and increased glacier melting have also swollen the Chenab river, submerging the road bridge at Jobrang panchayat. As a result, the villages of Jobrang, Rashel and Raape have lost road connectivity.
Flash floods were also reported in Shichling and Nadang, while the road between Shichling and Tabo has been blocked, disrupting vehicular movement.
Deputy Commissioner of Lahaul and Spiti Kiran Bhadana said the temporary diversion at Jahalama nullah was washed away after continuous rainfall caused a sudden rise in the water level.
"In interest of public safety, the administration has prohibited the movement of all vehicles on the route until further orders,’’ she said.
She added that officials had been deployed to assess the situation and monitor restoration work.
"The Border Roads Organization (BRO) has been instructed to restore the temporary road on a war-footing as soon as the water level recedes. Also has directed the agency to expedite construction of the permanent bridge over the nullah to ensure uninterrupted connectivity in the future,’’ she said.
Meanwhile, heavy rain lashed several parts of Mandi district, bringing down temperatures. The district administration said it was closely monitoring the situation in view of the red alert.
In Chamba district, three labourers trapped in a flooded stream in the Holi area of Bharmour subdivision were rescued by local residents after heavy rain caused the water level to rise suddenly. The workers were stranded in the middle of the stream as the water flow increased rapidly.