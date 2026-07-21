Gurnam Singh Charuni held on way to Delhi as farmers mobilise against proposed India-US trade deal

KURUKSHETRA (Hry): Bharatiya Kisan Union (Charuni) chief Gurnam Singh Charuni was detained by police in this Haryana district on Monday while he was headed to Delhi for a farmers' "mahapanchayat" against the proposed Indo-US trade deal, triggering protests at several places.

A spokesperson of the outfit, Prince Waraich, said Charuni's vehicle was intercepted by police on National Highway-152D, near Pehowa.

"He was taken into custody. Later, he was escorted away by police officials," Waraich said.

Station House Officer (SHO), Sadar, Pehowa, Satish Kumar confirmed that Charuni was detained but refused to specify the reason for the same.

The "kisan mahapanchayat" is scheduled to be held in Delhi on Tuesday.

Waraich claimed that BKU spokesperson Rakesh Bains has also been detained by police and that both farmer leaders are being kept separately.

A group of farmers from Charuni's outfit blocked the Shambhu toll plaza near Ambala, affecting vehicular traffic for a while.

Police detained some BKU (Charuni) members in Ambala after they blocked the toll plaza.

Police have tightened security at the Shambhu border point between Haryana and Punjab.

Waraich said the "kisan mahapanchayat" is being organised in Delhi on the call of the "Desh Bachao Morcha".

A daylong protest will also be held at Kisan Ghat.

Waraich claimed that the Haryana Police is detaining a large number of BKU members in an attempt to stop them from participating in the protest.

Farmers from several places in Punjab are also going to take part in the "mahapanchayat".

Soon after the news of Charuni's detention spread, farmers gathered at the toll plaza on the Hisar-Chandigarh stretch of the national highway in Thana village and launched a sit-in.

They raised slogans against the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Centre, spread mats on the road and sat on those, while police remained deployed to monitor the situation.