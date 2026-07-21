Haryana govt school principal suspended as student protest in support of Sonam Wangchuk

CHANDIGARH: The BJP led Haryana government has suspended the principal of a government school at Kanina in Mahendragarh district after a group of 15 girl students of his school staged a protest demonstration in support of activist Sonam Wangchuk. Meanwhile local come in his support and demanded his reinstatement.

According to sources, Naresh Kaushik, principal of government senior secondary school at Kanina Mandi was suspended after photos and video of the girl students' holding placards showing support to activist Sonam Wangchuk outside the school on July 17 went viral on social media. The suspension order was issued on Tuesday under Rule 5 of the Haryana Civil Services (Punishment and Appeal) Rules, 2016.

Responding to the incident, Naresh Kaushik, principal of the Government Senior Secondary School, Kanina Mandi, said the protest was held after school hours and that he had no knowledge of it.

Meanwhile, representatives of various social organizations and other prominent residents of Kanina mandi have sought the reinstatement of the principal, claiming that he has been discharging his duties responsibly and was not involved in any objectionable activity.

A committee, headed by the local Block Education Officer (BEO), conducted an inquiry and submitted its report after recording the statements of the school principal, teachers, students and their parents. The report stated that the students felt that their parents and school authorities will not allow them to hold demonstration and that is why they held the protest after school hours.

The students have apologized for their mistake and assured that in the future it will not be repeated. According to sources, teacher and staff memebrs of the school doesn't instigated or supported the students to hold the protest.