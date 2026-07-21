Japan job gateway opens wider for Uttarakhand youth

The delegation also introduced trainees to Japanese workplace culture, stressing discipline, punctuality, teamwork and proper social conduct. It said Japan has a growing demand for Japanese-speaking skilled workers, particularly in information technology, hospitality, engineering and caregiving.

Employment Director Narendra Singh Bhandari said the state government, under Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, was consistently working to connect Uttarakhand’s youth with global opportunities. The scheme, he said, combines foreign-language instruction with job-specific skills and awareness of international workplace practices.

“The visit of representatives of a reputed Japanese company is an encouraging sign and could help open better employment avenues abroad,” Bhandari said.

At Doon University, the delegation held discussions with Japanese-language faculty and placement cell officials. The talks centred on making language education more employment-oriented, strengthening academic cooperation, and expanding higher education and career pathways for students in Japan.

The representatives underlined that language proficiency alone would not ensure success. Candidates must also understand Japan’s work culture, social etiquette, lifestyle and cultural values, they said.

Additional Secretary to the Chief Minister Manmohan Mainali said international partnerships would create new avenues for quality employment. He added that Uttarakhand would continue strengthening teaching and skill-development programmes to prepare young people for the global job market.