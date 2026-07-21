KAHDC chief Akhoon refuses to quit after NC expulsion, replaces Congress councillors in Kargil Hill Council

SRINAGAR: Defying his expulsion by the National Conference (NC), Kargil Autonomous Hill Development Council (KAHDC) Chief Executive Councillor Mohammad Jaffar Akhoon on Monday refused to resign and inducted two new executive councillors in place of Congress members, amid a dramatic political realignment that saw the NC join hands with the BJP to pass the council's annual budget.

The NC has expelled Akhoon from the basic membership of the party for a period of six years.

The NC acted against its CEC Akhoon after passage of the annual budget of the Kargil hill council with the support of six BJP members last week.

Of the total 30 councillors, a total of 20 councillors including all 12 NC Councilors, six BJP councilors, one independent and Congress councilor attended the council meeting and approved the budget with none voting against it.

The passage of budget assumed significance as 16 councillors including nine from Congress, five from NC and two independents had submitted a no-confidence motion against CEC Akhoon in May after he refused to step down on completion of his two and a half years term as per power-sharing agreement between NC and Congress.

However, CEC Akhoon told the TNIE that his expulsion from the party was a compulsion of NC to appease its ally Congress and keep it in good humour.

“I will not step down. It will not have any impact on my position as I enjoy support of 20 out of 30 members,” he said, adding the no-confidence motion against him has become irrelevant after the passage of the budget as he has proved his majority.