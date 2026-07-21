Massive landslide blocks strategic road to China border in Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh

DEHRADUN: A massive landslide blocked the strategically important Sobla-Dhakar road in Uttarakhand’s border district of Pithoragarh on Tuesday, cutting off a key route leading towards the China frontier.

The road, maintained by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), was blocked near Pangbave in Dharchula after a portion of the hillside suddenly collapsed. Huge boulders and tonnes of debris came crashing onto the carriageway. No casualties were reported.

“An enormous rock face broke away without warning. Within moments, the entire road was covered with boulders and debris,” local villagers said.

The route had already been blocked at two places near Pangbave following heavy rain. The latest landslide has left debris piled up at three separate locations, making restoration work more challenging.

BRO officials and workers reached the site soon after receiving information about the incident. Earth-moving machines were deployed to clear the boulders and rubble.

Officials have asked local vehicle owners to avoid the affected stretch until it is declared safe for traffic.

“If the weather remains clear and there is no further landslide, the road is expected to be reopened by Wednesday,” officials at the site said.

Several vehicles have reportedly been stranded following the closure. The Sobla-Dhakar road is of considerable strategic importance as it provides connectivity towards the China border.

Repeated landslides along the route have disrupted access to remote frontier areas and created difficulties for security personnel deployed there.

Continuous rainfall over the past three days has triggered landslides across Pithoragarh district, leaving at least 17 roads blocked and inconveniencing residents in several remote areas.

“As of Tuesday, 17 roads remain closed across the district. Work is underway to reopen them, and all the affected routes will be restored at the earliest,” Pithoragarh District Disaster Management Officer Bhupendra Mahar told this newspaper.