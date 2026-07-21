NSA Ajit Doval discusses energy security, maritime routes with Saudi FM amid West Asia tensions

NEW DELHI :National Security Advisor Ajit Doval visited Saudi Arabia and held talks with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan, with the two sides focusing on strengthening bilateral strategic ties, enhancing energy security and safeguarding critical maritime corridors amid escalating tensions across West Asia.
Doval met Prince Faisal in Riyadh on Monday to review the growing strategic partnership between India and Saudi Arabia and discuss the evolving regional security situation.
“They also discussed the latest regional developments and the efforts to enhance energy security and protect maritime corridors,” the Saudi Foreign Ministry said.
The meeting was also attended by Saudi Deputy Minister for Political Affairs Saud Al-Sati. The visit comes against the backdrop of heightened instability in the region following the continuing US-Iran conflict, which has disrupted shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, a vital artery for global oil trade.
Fresh concerns have also emerged after Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebels announced a “maritime embargo” against Saudi Arabia, threatening to block Saudi vessels in the strategically important Bab al-Mandab Strait.
The Houthis said the move was in response to what they described as Saudi restrictions on ports and airports in Houthi-controlled parts of Yemen. Riyadh rejected the allegations and said it would take all necessary measures, in accordance with international law, to protect its commercial shipping. Doval’s visit marks his third trip to Saudi Arabia this year, underlining the growing strategic coordination between New Delhi and Riyadh.
During his earlier visits in February and April, he held meetings with Prince Faisal, Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman and National Security Advisor Musaed bin Mohammed Al Aiban. India has intensified diplomatic engagement with Gulf partners as regional tensions threaten energy supplies and international shipping routes.
Saudi Arabia remains one of India's largest crude oil suppliers, while the Kingdom is home to nearly 2.6 million Indians, making it the largest Indian expatriate community in the Gulf.
With geopolitical risks mounting across West Asia, New Delhi has been prioritising the security of energy supplies, the protection of critical sea lanes such as the Strait of Hormuz and Bab al-Mandab, and the safety of Indian nationals and seafarers operating in the region.