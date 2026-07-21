Over 3,000 drug samples failed quality tests in 2025-26, Centre tells Rajya Sabha

NEW DELHI: Out of the 1.41 lakh drug samples tested in 2025-26, 3,012 were declared not of standard quality, while 283 were found to be spurious, the Centre informed the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.

In a written reply, Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Anupriya Patel said state drug controllers filed 779 prosecution cases during the period against those involved in the manufacture, sale and distribution of spurious drugs.

In 2024-25, out of 1,16,323 drug samples tested, 3,104 were declared not of standard quality, while 245 were found to be spurious. A total of 961 prosecution cases were filed against those involved in manufacturing, selling and distributing these adulterated drugs.

In 2023-24, a total of 1,06,150 drug samples were tested, of which 2,988 were declared not of standard quality. While 282 were found to be adulterated, 604 prosecution cases were filed against those found to be distributing such spurious drugs.

In 2022-23, out of 96,713 drug samples tested, 3,053 were declared not of standard quality, while 424 were found to be adulterated. A total of 663 cases were filed.

In 2021-22, out of 88,844 drug samples tested, 2,545 were found to be not of standard quality, while 379 were spurious. A total of 592 cases were filed.

The minister said the term "counterfeit medicines" is not defined under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940, and the Rules.

However, the Drugs and Cosmetics Act defines spurious, adulterated and misbranded drugs, which includes counterfeit drugs.

“Presently, there is no specific study conducted to assess the current volume and estimated market size of counterfeit medicines,” she said.