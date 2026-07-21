Patna Diary | Nitish Kumar missing from Bihar legislature after 21 years

The Bihar Assembly’s monsoon session, which started on Monday, was not like the previous sessions of the lower House. Nitish Kumar was not present in the House, that too after 21 years. Although Nitish was a member of the legislative council, his presence in the Assembly always attracted much interest. After his ‘bhatija’ Tejashwi Prasad Yadav became the LoP, Nitish’s face-off with him, sometimes quite bitter, made headlines. It is another matter that Tejashwi was also absent from the assembly on the first day of the monsoon session. When Samrat Choudhary assumed the CM’s chair, Nitish’s son Nishant made a new political beginning.
Governor’s lesson for commanding officer
Bihar Governor, Syed Ata Hussain, who is a retired Lt General, hit the headlines during his recent his visit to Nalanda Open University at Rajgir. During Guard of Honour, the Governor had to interrupt and correct the commanding officer’s pauses between commands. “You are moving too fast. That should not be the case,” retired Army officer advised the commanding officer. He also asked Nalanda SP to ensure proper pauses between commands. This is, in fact, a lesson for police officers who are made commanding officer during Guard of Honour to VIPs. The drill should be conducted in a proper manner.
Row over painting model schools saffron in state
The Bihar government’s decision to paint model schools saffron has sparked off controversy. Not only Opposition parties but leaders of the BJP’s ally, JD(U), have also expressed their displeasure over the decision. State AIMIM president Akhtarul Iman alleged the government was trying to promote a particular religion using taxpayers’ money. JD(U) leader Neeraj Patel said that the government should avoid such controversies. However, state education minister, Mithilesh Tiwari, defended the move. “Those who are raising such questions are not understanding the issue seriously. Saffron is a symbol of prosperity,” he asserted.
Ramashankar
Our correspondent in Bihar
ramashankar@newindianexpress.com