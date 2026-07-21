Patna Diary | Nitish Kumar missing from Bihar legislature after 21 years

The Bihar Assembly’s monsoon session, which started on Monday, was not like the previous sessions of the lower House. Nitish Kumar was not present in the House, that too after 21 years. Although Nitish was a member of the legislative council, his presence in the Assembly always attracted much interest. After his ‘bhatija’ Tejashwi Prasad Yadav became the LoP, Nitish’s face-off with him, sometimes quite bitter, made headlines. It is another matter that Tejashwi was also absent from the assembly on the first day of the monsoon session. When Samrat Choudhary assumed the CM’s chair, Nitish’s son Nishant made a new political beginning.