Power corridor | Bill to raise number of SC judges in Lok Sabha

Bill to raise no. of SC judges in Lok Sabha

A bill to replace an ordinance which increased the number of Supreme Court judges by four was introduced in the Lok Sabha on Monday, with the government asserting that an enhanced strength is one of the most exigent and viable solutions for tackling pendency in the top court. Law minister Arjun Ram Meghwal introduced the bill amid slogan-shouting by opposition members over NEET paper leak and alleged theft of donations at Ayodhya’s landmark Ram temple.