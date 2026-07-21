Power corridor | Bill to raise number of SC judges in Lok Sabha

Bill to raise no. of SC judges in Lok Sabha
A bill to replace an ordinance which increased the number of Supreme Court judges by four was introduced in the Lok Sabha on Monday, with the government asserting that an enhanced strength is one of the most exigent and viable solutions for tackling pendency in the top court. Law minister Arjun Ram Meghwal introduced the bill amid slogan-shouting by opposition members over NEET paper leak and alleged theft of donations at Ayodhya’s landmark Ram temple.
Pollution Control Spending Rises
The Union government has increased the spending on environmental and climate programmes to `1,843.27 crore in 2025-26 from `1,470 crore five years earlier, while 108 of the 130 cities covered under the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) have reported lower PM10 levels than their 2017-18 baseline. The figures were placed before the Lok Sabha in reply to a question raised by Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer, Aam Aadmi Party MP from Sangrur, Punjab, who sought details of climate funding.
10L Gig Workers in Formal Social Security Net
India has brought more than 10.65 lakh platform workers onto the eShram portal while laying the legal foundation for the country’s first statutory social security system for gig workers. The figure, disclosed in Parliament in response to a question asked by P. C. Mohan, MP from Bengaluru Central. The Labour Ministry told the Lok Sabha that the Code on Social Security, 2020 came into being on November 21, 2025, giving legal recognition to gig and platform workers for the first time.