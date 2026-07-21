Punjab govt introduces methadone maintenance therapy for people with severe opioid dependence

CHANDIGARH: The Punjab government has introduced an internationally accepted drug de-addiction treatment known as methadone maintenance therapy (MMT) for people with severe opioid dependence, an official statement said on Monday. The introduction of methadone marks a significant step in the state’s treatment-focused approach to tackling drug addiction.

Conventional treatment has largely relied on Buprenorphine-based Opioid Substitution Therapy through the state’s more than 500 Outpatient Opioid Assisted Treatment (OOAT) centres, which involves replacing harmful opioids with regulated medication to treat addiction, and abstinence-based rehabilitation.

Health Minister Balbir Singh said "Methadone maintenance therapy, implemented in accordance with the guidelines of the World Health Organization (WHO) and the National AIDS Control Organisation (NACO), provides an effective treatment option for people with long-term opioid dependence. The comprehensive approach would improve recovery outcomes and help patients successfully reintegrate with their families and society," he added.

The introduction of MMT provides an additional treatment option for patients with long-term opioid dependence who have not responded adequately to existing therapies.

Six dedicated methadone clinics are now operational across Punjab at Government Medical College, Faridkot; Civil Hospital, Ludhiana; Government Medical College, Patiala; and district hospitals in Gurdaspur, Mohali and Jalandhar.

The state also plans to establish six more MMT centres in the coming months, taking the total number of dedicated facilities to 12.

The newly established clinics will function as specialised outpatient facilities where patients will receive supervised methadone therapy along with psychological counselling, psychiatric consultation, relapse prevention services, family counselling and regular follow-up.

Patients will have to visit the clinic daily to receive their prescribed dose under medical supervision. The daily doses are administered under medical supervision to prevent misuse and ensure treatment adherence, it said.