Punjab seeks legal opinion on Akal Takht's suggestions to amend anti-sacrilege law

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday said the government has sought legal opinion on the suggestions made by Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj regarding amendments to The Jaagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar (Amendment) Act, 2026. Based on the legal opinion, the government will decide whether to amend the anti-sacrilege law during the upcoming Monsoon Session of the Punjab Assembly.

The move comes after the Akal Takht, the highest temporal seat of the Sikhs, objected to the law, saying it was passed without consulting the Akal Takht or the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC).

Mann said the government is examining the suggestions to ensure they are legally sound and consistent with constitutional provisions and law-and-order requirements. He said the government is also in talks with the SGPC and that the suggestions have been forwarded to the Advocate General of Punjab.

``If he recommends the changes, we will go ahead and do it,” he said.

``The government holds Sri Akal Takht Sahib, the highest temporal seat of the Sikhs, in the highest regard. Every suggestion and direction received from the institution is being given due consideration," he said.

Mann said that while framing a law on a sensitive issue such as sacrilege, it is necessary to balance religious sentiments with constitutional provisions. He said the government wants to ensure the legislation can withstand judicial scrutiny while providing strict punishment for those found guilty of sacrilege.

He reiterated that the government's objective is to enact a strong law to deter future incidents of sacrilege while maintaining public order and complying with constitutional principles. Mann said the government does not intend to go soft on those involved in sacrilege cases but wants to ensure the law cannot be easily challenged in courts.

The legal opinion on the amendments suggested by the Akal Takht Jathedar is expected soon. The amendments are likely to be taken up during the Monsoon Session of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha, scheduled from August 3 to 10. The Punjab Cabinet has already approved convening the session.

The Akal Takht has suggested at least 10 changes to five clauses of the law. Among the key recommendations are the removal of all provisions relating to the "custodian" of Guru Granth Sahib and the deletion of provisions requiring a central register of Guru Granth Sahib birs, uploading their details on an online portal and assigning unique identification numbers.

In a letter sent to the Punjab Assembly Speaker on July 4, the Akal Takht said such provisions amount to government interference in Panthic affairs.